Standard August Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

THE ECLIPSE HAS COME AND GONE: Well as a scientist, I can say that certainly was a show and hopefully you were able to go outside and witness the spectacular celestial event, but if not, there will be another one in seven years, and in 2045 another one occurs which will put much of Alabama in the area of complete totality.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be a little more numerous today, but it looks like Wednesday will be the day with the highest coverage of showers and storms as the upper ridge weakens, and a surface front approaches from the north. On Thursday and Friday, best coverage of showers will shift down into the southern counties of the state as drier air slips into Alabama from the north, and the front stalling along the the Gulf Coast now. Temperatures will trend downward over the latter half of the week.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with potential for scattered showers and storms both days, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great day!

Ryan