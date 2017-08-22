Two Arrested in Synthetic Marijuana Lab Investigation

by Rashad Snell

A month-long investigation in Alabama has yielded the arrest of two men and the seizure of an active synthetic marijuana lab.

The Dothan Eagle reports that the Henry County SWAT Team executed a search warrant for the Henry County/Abbeville Task Force early Saturday morning in Headland. Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox says officers recovered the lab, more than 300 grams of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, illegal prescription medications, three firearms, and proceeds from the illegal sales of narcotics. Maddox described the seized drugs as “nothing but poison.”

Two Headland men, 34-year-old Eddie Earl Jackson and 35-year-old Ernest Andreco Whitehurst, face multiple drug-related charges. Jackson’s bail is set at $365,000 and Whitehurst’s is set at $410,000. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

The case is still under investigation by the task force.

