Drier For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

Looks like a frontal boundary moves through the area and we see drier conditions for a few days. Northern winds will send slightly drier air into the area and this should help limit shower/t-storm develop through Friday. The drier air should make mornings feel a little better but afternoon temps will still manage the lower 90s. It just wont feel quite as bad as it has lately. A surge of moisture returns and we expect more showers and t-storms to develop on Saturday. Tropical moisture will be increasing as remnants of T.S. Storm Harvey head toward the region around the middle of next week. We could be in for a rather wet couple of days starting Wednesday and continuing into late week. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover temps will drop with highs only in the mid 80s.