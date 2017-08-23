Rep. Martha Roby Speaks On Trumps ‘Afghanistan Strategy’

by Jalea Brooks

U.S. Representative Martha Roby was talking politics in the Capital City to members of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce as the featured speaker of their “Eggs and Issues” breakfast.

Roby touched on a range of topics including President Trump’s latest US military strategy that includes sending more troops to Afghanistan. Roby addressed Trump’s Afghanistan strategy saying “the President’s decision was not an easy one, and it might not be a popular one, but I believe it is the right one”.

Roby ultimately agreed with the President’s new policy, calling it a “comprehensive approach”. She went on to say “we’ve seen how showing the enemy the play book is not the right approach.and so I think the president…I appreciate the approach that he took listening to the people that he’s places around him, who have military experience and I appreciate the fact that he’s not laying out the intricacies of the plan”.

Rep. Roby says she will continue to use her position to support the war on terrorism. She says “my job as a defense appropriator is to make sure that our men and women have everything that they need when we send them into harms way , and so our focus will be on that but again I think the president was right on his approach”.

Senior white house officials say the first deployments of U.S. Troops to Afghanistan could take place within days. 39 hundred troops would join the roughly 84 hundred Americans already in Afghanistan.