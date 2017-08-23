Speaking Out on Montgomery’s Violence

by Ellis Eskew

The violence in the community is hitting home with one woman who is trying to help make her neighborhood a safer place.

Shannon Ferrari heard the gunshots from her Forest Hills home Saturday night. There was a shooting on Perry Hill road outside of the Dollar General store. Twenty-year-old Devontaye Reeves was shot and killed at the scene.

“When I arrived on the scene of course there was a body laying on the sidewalk and the first thing you hear are these family members just screaming and crying. And that is something I had never experienced before. At that point for me it became more than just another gunshot or shooting or just another statistic. This was a human life,” said Ferrari.

Ferrari is now even more motivated to help keep her community safe. She created a neighborhood Facebook page “City Watch- Uncut” within the past year. She says 1500 new members joined the night of the Perry Hill shooting. Ferrari encourages neighbors to get involved and speak out about what is happening in the city to help bring more awareness and safety.

“They are fearful for the direction we are headed in. And if you’re not acknowledging there is a problem, it can really grow into a bigger problem before you can do anything about it, whereas if we try to accept see what we have to deal with and try to work toward a solution now, then it won’t be as big of a problem,” said Ferrari.

MPD says no arrests have been made in this case.