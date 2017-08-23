Tenants at Dallas Co. Trailer Park Being Forced Out

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More than a dozen low-income families in Selma are being thrown out of the trailer park they’ve been living in through no fault of their own.

Tenants at Cahaba Park West trailer park say they were told last week they had to get out immediately.

This week the water to the trailer park was disconnected.

Tenants say the property has changed management and owners several times over the past few years.

Tenant Emily Jackson says they’re in this predicament because they were mislead.

“Cause we was hearing back from people stating that the trailer park’s not getting closed down. You all is welcome to stay in your place as long as possible. What we gone do is fix it up and move more trailers out here and get it back to family oriented and it was just a bunch of lies,” said Jackson.

The current managers of Cahaba Park West were not available for comment.