Bicuits Win with Walkoff by Velazquez

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (71-57) came back from five runs down in the seventh inning to stun the Tennessee Smokies (64-63), 8-7, on a walk-off single from Andrew Velazquez. Montgomery now has six walk-off wins this year and has regained a six and a-half game wild card lead over Tennessee.

Benton Moss made his 10th start for Montgomery and got rocked, tossing three innings and allowing four runs on five hits, surrendering two walks and a season-high three homers in a no decision. Chris Nunn was making just his second start ever on the other side for Tennessee, but the right-hander lasted just five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Smokies opened up the scoring in the first with back-to-back homers from David Bote and Jason Vosler, but the Biscuits answered back with a two-run shot by Michael Russell in the second to tie it at two. Tennessee then took a commanding 7-2 lead off long balls from Bote, Vossler, and Ozzie Martinez.

After Montgomery added a run in the sixth, reliever Preston Morrison would be pounded for three-runs in the eighth. Cade Gotta hit a RBI-double and Joe McCarthy a two-run single to cut it to just one, 7-6. Then in the ninth, the Biscuits would walk it off with a RBI-single from Andrew Velazquez. The Butter and Blue for the first time won after trailing through eight innings and overcame a five-run deficit; their largest of the year to earn an 8-7 win.

Montgomery has now won seven of their last eight games against Tennessee and has regained a six and a-half game lead in the Wild Card Standings. Logan Darnell (5-1) will get the nod against Zach Hedges (9-9) on Thursday night at 7:05 PM CT.