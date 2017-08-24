College Colors Day 2017 in Alabama

by Rashad Snell

On Thursday, August 24, the university mascots, student leaders and other supporters of from Alabama’s 14 public universities joined Governor Kay Ivey to proclaim September 1, 2017 as College Colors Day in Alabama. The proclamation signing event took place on the front steps of the Alabama State Capitol.

“For the past decade, the Higher Education Partnership has worked closely with Alabama’s governors to celebrate the unique contributions of public universities to the state. We have more than 180,000 students, 70,000 employees and $20 billion of economic impact. Every Alabamian is encouraged to wear the colors of their favorite school on September 1 as we collectively celebrate our universities. We thank Governor Ivey for continuing this tradition,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership.

College Colors Day is a national celebration dedicated to promoting the traditions and spirit that make the college experience great by encouraging people across America to wear apparel of their favorite college or university throughout the day. Additionally, College Colors Day strives to advocate for higher education through increased public awareness, and celebrates the achievements of colleges and universities, acknowledging their fundamental importance.

The celebration was organized statewide by the Higher Education Partnership, whose mission is to advocate the importance of higher education in bettering the lives of people in Alabama. For more information about the Partnership and College Colors Day, you can visit www.higheredpartners.org.