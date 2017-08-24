Dry & Milder Around Here

by Shane Butler

Around here it is hot and dry with this setup continuing into the upcoming weekend. Drier air has made a run into the deep south and this will limit rain activity across the region. Temps will still manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Overnight temps should drop off into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The drier air will make the night time hours a bit milder. Over the western Gulf we have hurricane Harvey heading toward the Texas coast. Landfall will be possible Friday evening. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane with winds around 115 mph. This will be the first blow to the Texas coast. The second blow will be heavy rain. Areas between Houston and Brownsville could see 15 inches or more over a 3 to 4 day period. This means Harvey will be hanging around the Texas coast for several days. We do see it making a move toward the east around Wednesday of next week. This movement will send the rain our way. Right now, it looks like rain could enter our western counties Wednesday with wide spread rain Thursday into Friday. We don’t quite know if the circulation center of Harvey will track south along the gulf coast or more inland. More inland could position some of our area in a severe storm threat late next week as well. Bottom line a lot of uncertainty at this point as to Harvey’s impact on our weather. It’s a wait and see but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a good soaking coming our way late next week.