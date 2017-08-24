Fmr. AL Governor Says President Trump Should Pardon Him from 2006 Conviction

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman says President Donald Trump should pardon him for his 2006 conviction in a political corruption case.

Siegelman now says a presidential pardon would make clear that campaign contributions are not bribes. He made the argument Thursday to Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

Siegelman and health care executive Richard Scrushy were convicted on federal charges related to contributions Scrushy made to a lottery referendum campaign during Siegelman’s 1999-2003 term as governor.

Prosecutors said the contributions were effectively a payoff in exchange for Siegelman reappointing Scrushy to a key hospital regulatory board.

Siegelman recently finished a 78-month sentence, during which he lost several appeals.

The 71-year-old was the last Democrat elected governor in Alabama. He’s said from the outset the case was a Republican witch hunt.

