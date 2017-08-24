Pine Beetle Infestation Grows Rapidly in Central Alabama

by Danielle Wallace

In the last week, 120 spots of pine beetle infestation has been detected in Butler county. It’s one of several counties experiencing the problem. In fact, forestry officials say Montgomery county has reached an epidemic level.

“It’s a lot of infestation going on in the state. We need to be alerted. The authorities in the state need to know about it so the state authorities can in turn alert the citizens as to what they need to do in order to take care of their property,” says Abi Dhakal, Geographic Information Systems Specialist.

Two big contributing factors are believed to have caused the problem – last year’s drought and mild winter. Officials say this year’s infestation is rapidly growing.

“Generally it’s either every ten or fifteen years but this year it’s getting to that level,” says Dana Stone, Health Coordinator of the Alabama Forestry Commission.

They say in some cases, soil type and too many trees per acre are also possible reasons for the problem. That’s why they are urging people with southern pines to monitor damage.

“Especially if they have property in a county that has a high number of infestations. If they have a southern pine beetle infestation on their property, we are encouraging land owners to control it. We want them to control it so that the population does not build up,” says Stone.

As for those already affected by the infestation.

“We have letters that we’ll send out to the land-owner with maps. We’ll do ground checks to kind of monitor all of them and hopefully the landowner will cut the down,” says Jeff Owens, Butler County Forest Ranger.

They say in order to keep southern pines alive. The problem has to controlled at the root.

Alabama Forestry officials are currently working to provide exact numbers of the infestations in Central Alabama counties.