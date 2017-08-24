Three Arrested in Tallapoosa County Drug Bust

by Rashad Snell

On August 24, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Chambers County Drug Task Force’s K-9 Unit, Alexander City Housing Authority and the Alexander City Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence off Booger Hollow Road in Dadeville.

Investigators had receiving numerous complaints of illegal narcotic activity taking place at this location. After weeks of surveillance and traffic stops, investigators were able to develop enough probable cause and obtain a warrant.

During a search of the suspected “trap house” investigators recovered approximately 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of synthetic marijuana or (Spice) and Lortab pills. Task Force investigators also seized $1,294.00 in cash, a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2014 Toyota Camary.

Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of

Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1 st degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Troy Wayne McCormick, 32, of Dadeville, Al.

Arrested and charged with: was: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of

Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Lindsey Beck, 30, of Dadeville, Al.

Arrested and charged with: was: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of

Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Philip Buchanan, 27, of Dadeville, Al.

The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.