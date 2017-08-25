Alabama News Network Sports Premieres “Pepsi LACEUP”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is hitting the football field for the start of the high school football season. This season, we’re calling our Friday night show “Pepsi LACEUP”, which will feature the entire sports team covering high school games and previewing the college action.

Join sports director Adam Solomon along with sports analyst John Longshore as your hosts, with Darrell Puckett and Paris Tyburski. They will be using #LACEUP on social media to share scores, highlights and reaction throughout the season.

Pepsi LACEUP runs 10-10:35PM Friday nights on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery, which is sponsored by Pepsi, Alfa, Ford and Jack’s.