Biscuits Win in Walk-Off Fashion for Second Time in as Many Nights

by Rashad Snell

For a second-straight night the Biscuits (72-57) walk it off against the Tennessee Smokies (64-64), 4-3, on a RBI-single from Nathan Lukes in the eleventh. Montgomery now has seven walk-off wins this year, and are impressive 14 games over .500 with just 11 left to play in the regular season.

Logan Darnell made his 10th start of the year for the Butter and Blue and had another quality outing, tossing six innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while walking two and surrendering a pair of long balls in a no-decision. Zach Hedges was making his 21st start of the year on the other side for Tennessee, but the right-hander failed to get through the sixth inning for the seventh time this season. The California native went five and one-third innings allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one in a no-decision.

The Biscuits opened up the scoring in the fourth with back-to-back RBI-doubles from Andrew Velazquez and Jake Cronenworth, but the Smokies answered with a two-run blast by Jason Vosler and a solo-shot from Yasiel Balaguert to take a 3-2 lead after six.

Montgomery would add a run in the ninth on a Nathan Lukes sac fly to center to send it into extras. Ian Gibaut (6-1) entered in the eleventh and pitched a scoreless inning of his own and then Nathan Lukes walked it off in the bottom half to help the Houston Texan native earn his second-straight victory. Lukes also made the play of the night defensively when he picked off Vosler at third after catching an Ian Rice fly ball hit to center just an inning prior.

The Biscuits have now won eight of their last nine against Tennessee and have a seven and a-half game lead in the Wild Card standings. Jose Mujica (11-8) will take the mound against Matt Swarmer (NR) who will be making his Double-A debut on Friday night at 7:05 PM CT.