Gov. Kay Ivey Files Paperwork to Run for Full Term

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed through the Alabama Sec. of State’s Office that Gov. Kay Ivey has filed the paperwork needed to run for a full term in office. An office spokesman says the account was created today.

Ivey created an LLC on Aug. 18 listing Nimrod Frazer of Montgomery as her treasurer, according to the Sec. of State’s Office. He is the owner and CEO of Industrial Partners.

Ivey, 72, is a native of Camden and served as Alabama’s lieutenant governor until she assumed the governorship in April when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. Prior to becoming lieutenant governor, Ivey was state treasurer and had a career in the banking industry.

Ivey’s office hasn’t scheduled a campaign announcement. The election is next year.

