Governor’s Listening Tour Stops in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Governor Kay Ivey was in Selma Friday where she met with community leaders and toured one of the home-grown industries located in the city.

The visit was part of the governor’s “Listen, Learn, Help, & Lead Tour.”

The tour started with a Meet and Greet, followed by a tour of the production facility at Bush Hog.

Ivey says the tour is a way to find out what a community’s needs are — and what she can do to help.

“So I could listen to the people say that works and what the people say that doesn’t work and what they recommend we do'” she said.

“You need to get away from the capitol complex to find out what real people, what kind of opportunities they have, what kind of challenges they have.”

Ivey says resources to replace aging infrastructure has been the most common need she’s heard at stops along the tour.