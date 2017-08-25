Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Continues Investigation of Desecrated Grave

by Danielle Wallace

It’s something no one wants to hear,someone tampering with a loved one’s grave.

A few weeks ago, that’s exactly what happened at New Home Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

“It’s to really get some leads on unless somebody actually seen somebody behind the church digging or at least if the people that run the cemetary could give us a narrow time frame as to when they had been back there or was the grave tampered with then,” says Sheriff Derrick Cunningham of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

The grave belonged to the family of a woman who was buried in 1989. since then, New Home Missionary Baptist Church moved but still maintains the cemetery, while a new church has moved into the sanctuary.

Officers say they are making contact with family members, hoping to find out any information that could lead them to the person behind the desecration.

“You know you don’t know what was buried in the grave, what valuables were in the grave and things of this nature,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham says those pieces of information could help in their search.

“At least we have something tangible that we can work with,” says Cunningham.

As for the remains, they have been properly returned back to it’s grave.

“The church handled it and what they did was had a local funeral service take charge of the remains and they held the remains until the vault service could come out. they repaired the vault and got the vault ready to re-enter her and so once they got the vault ready – it only took a few days. once they got the vault ready they put her back in the casket and they reintured her,” says Lieutenant Randy Pollard of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

But the search continues for the person responsible.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to come up with some pretty good information but it’s kind of hard when it’s been open for a period of time,” says Cunningham