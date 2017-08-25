A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

by Ben Lang

Another day of lower humidity on tap for central and south Alabama. A mostly sunny sky is expected through the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, expect a gradual increase in cloudcover but we will stay dry. It won’t be quite as cool overnight, with lows dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday is now looking dry, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated showers are possible Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Better chances for rain arrive next week. Doesn’t look like it will be oppressively hot, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 80s next week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The increased rain chance will be due to the remnants of Harvey tracking our way next week. We will likely be dealing with more clouds than sun and rain throughout the day from Tuesday through Friday.