Quiet Weather For Us

by Shane Butler

Harvey is going to be a coastal Texas problem for several days. That means we have no worries about the hurricane around here. We are looking at a quiet weather pattern throughout our weekend. Moisture has increased but we still think rain activity holds off. It looks hot and mainly dry both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will start out in the lower 70s but warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We should start to see some of the moisture from Harvey around the middle of next week. Showers and t-storms will be possible Wednesday through Friday. The hurricanes remnants will be on the move so we won’t see the significant rainfall like they will get to our west.