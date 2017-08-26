Dry For Now; Rain Ahead This Week

by Ben Lang

–Harvey Update–

Tropical storm Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 130 mph at around 10PM last night near Rockport and Port Aransas. Sustained winds are now near 50mph, but the biggest anticipated impact from the beginning was the heavy rainfall potential. Harvey is near stationary this evening, and still bringing torrential rainfall to coastal and now inland Texas. Some locations could receive over 30″ of rain through Wednesday, so catastrophic flooding is possible in parts of coastal Texas. However, major impacts to Alabama are not expected at this time.

–Extended Forecast–

It was a mostly cloudy day across central and south Alabama, but no rain fell today. Looks dry as we head through the overnight hours, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Looks like the cloud-cover will hang around Sunday, keeping our high temperatures down a touch. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s, and still no rainfall expected.

The workweek starts off dry but the pesky cloud-cover hangs around through much of the day. High temperatures will again range from the mid to upper 80s. Rain becomes more likely by about Tuesday afternoon, as gulf moisture return increases across the area. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday through Friday, but at least afternoon storms are possible next weekend as well. High temperatures trend below average (91°) in the mid to upper 80s this week. Overnights will be mild with lows in the lower 70s.