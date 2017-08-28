Alabama National Guard to Assist in Harvey Rescue Efforts

by Darryl Hood

Rescue boats fill Tidwell Rd. as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Monday Alabama’s National Guard will help with rescue efforts in Houston, Texas.

According to her office, the Governor has authorized Alabama Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to send two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircraft, along with their respective crews, to assist in recovery efforts in Texas as a response to Hurricane Harvey.

Ivey made the decision to send help following the request of the National Guard Bureau.

“One of the hallmarks of the American spirit is the desire to help each other when disaster strikes,” Governor Ivey said. “Alabama is proud to help our friends in Texas through lending our National Guard resources and offering our prayers and continued support in the days of recovery which lie ahead.”