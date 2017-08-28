Montgomery Police Say Crime Numbers are Going Down

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Police Department is releasing new crime numbers after a summer full of initiatives to cut down on crime in the city. While there have been a number shootings recently they say that crime numbers are going down.

They say that some crime numbers are down from last June and July. They credit that to their move to sector policing to get more officers out in the community at all times.

They also say their burglary reduction team is helping cut down on crime and through “Operation Naomi Jones” they’ve signed 23 warrants for unregistered sex offenders in the city.

With that in mind, they say there is still a big challenge to recruit and retain officers for the department. That’s why they’re creating an incentive program for current officers to recruit new officers for the academy.

“If you’re recruiting you’re going to recruit somebody that you know and you feel like would be a good officer and you would want to be part of this organization,” explained Public Safety Director Chris Murphy.

Officers will get $500 for recruiting new officers and they’ll get $800 if they recruit someone who has already worked at a police department.