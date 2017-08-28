The Montgomery Symphony Names New Executive Director

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Symphony is pleased to announce Blake Thomas as its new Executive Director effective July 10.

A native Montgomerian and lifelong musician, Mr. Thomas is a graduate of The University of Alabama with a degree in Economics and a minor in Music/Bass Performance. A product of Montgomery’s creative arts magnet schools, he began his musical studies at the age of five and later performed with the Montgomery Youth Orchestra, StringFellows, and the Montgomery Symphony. In addition to performing in the bass section of the MSO, he has performed with the Huxford Orchestra at UA, the collegiate orchestra at Mississippi State University, as well as local productions at the Cloverdale Playhouse, and the Sanctuary.

Mr. Thomas comes to the Montgomery Symphony from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) where he spent the last five years in grant management. He brings to the MSO a unique background of economics, business, and orchestral experience.

Mr. Thomas takes the helm as the Montgomery Symphony prepares for its annual Broadway Under the Stars concert on September 7 in the Blount Cultural Park.