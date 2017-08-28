Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

A dry weather pattern is coming to an end this week. Moisture will be increasing daily and we some a good chance for showers and t-storms starting Wednesday and continuing through the week. T.S. Harvey will remain to our west but the circulation around the system will funnel gulf moisture into the region. Showers are definitely a possibility and occasionally there could be a strong t-storm passing through the region. The heat will be backing down as clouds and rain activity hold us in the 80s through the week. This rather active weather pattern will continue into the Labor Day holiday weekend but the chance for rain will decrease Sunday into Monday. Bottom line is we don’t think the holiday period will be a washout.