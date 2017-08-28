“Stuff the Truck” Is a Big Success

by Alabama News Network Staff

We want to thank all of you who helped Alabama News Network with the 3rd annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive on Saturday.

We helped the “Tie and Doll” organization collect food for the Montgomery Food for Kids Backpack program for children who might otherwise go hungry.

We were at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie store all day Saturday, where we collected 3,000 pounds of food, 110 bookbags and backpacks, plus more than $500 in cash.

The food will go into the bookbags to be given to children in Montgomery who often don’t have food to eat at home.

Again, we say thank you for all the help!