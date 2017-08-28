Troy Prepares for Season Opener Against Boise State

by Danielle Wallace

The season opener for Troy may be an away game. But that doesn’t mean the team will lack support for the game that will broadcast on ESPN-U.

From practices to scrimmages, the Troy Trojans are preparing for what they hope will be a winning season, as they take on Boise State.

“We’re coming out of fall camp and to go up there and play one of the biggest names in college football-the Cinderella’s of the last ten years-boise state at boise state on the blue turf on national TV – ESPN – U. It’s going to be a great day,” says Brent Jones.

Last year the trojans were 10 and 3.

“What we want to do this year is win the sunbelt. We didn’t quite get that done last year even though we had an excellent record,” says Faith Ward.

In order to do that-athletic officials are hoping to see major fan support as they always have.

“Anywhere we go, whether it’s the mens basketball team playing Duke in the NCAA tournament, the women’s basketball team playing Mississippi State in Starkville, Trojan nation is always with us and really helps lift up our team,” says Jones.

After boise, the trojans return home to take on Alabama State with the north end-zone project in the background.

“It’s really the latest piece in what what is an absolute beautiful campus for Troy University as well as the athletics facility,” says Jones.

“It officially opens at our home opener next year so for our donors, our alumni, our fans and friends to be able to come next saturday and see the money that they’ve helped us raise things they’ve helped us to do to accomplish this will be very meaningful,” says Ward.

But for now, they are asking fans to get their tickets early for the rest of the season.

“This year we want to bring it all home-the sunbelt championship home,” says Ward.

Following Boise State, the Trojans game against Alabama State is set for September 9th.