Dallas Co. EMA Donates Emergency Kits to Schools

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency donates an emergency kit to each elementary school in Dallas County.

Shelter-in-Place kits are a resource schools can use when there’s an emergency that requires people stay in one place for a long period of time.

Kits include a five gallon bucket, duct tape, plastic sheeting, light sticks, blankets and respirator masks.

EMA Director Toya Stiles says the donation is about keeping people safe.

“We want them to be prepared so they will know what to do when a situation happen,” said Stiles.

Joe Peterson, Jr. is the principal at Edgewood Elementary School.

“Its great, its phenomenal,” he said.

“Its an expense that the school won’t have to incur. Definitely needed materials.”

Stiles says the donation was made possible by a grant from Williams Pipeline Company.