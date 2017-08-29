Local Organizations & Businesses Help with Texas Recovery Efforts

by Andrew James

As Harvey continues to pound parts of Texas local organizations are stepping up to help with the recovery efforts.  Now they’re asking you to do the same and help in anyway you can.

A drives moves through flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The American Red Cross has had crews on the ground in Texas since before Harvey hit.  Currently there are 15 volunteers and five emergency response vehicles in Texas and that number will likely grow.  Other organizations and businesses, like Fleet Feet Sports are also pitching in.  It’s collecting gently used shoes to send to victims of the storm across the state of Texas.

 

“We’re best at shoes so we’re going to do shoes, if you’re best at food and cooking then it’s cooking, if you’re best at building then build,” explained Fleet Feet Sports Owner Avery Ainsworth.

If you’d like to donate gently used shoes to Fleet Feet Sports they’re open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

