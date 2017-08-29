Strange Calls Moore “Hypocrite” in Alabama US Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange has launched his first salvo against challenger Roy Moore, calling him a hypocrite “who has spent 40 years putting himself and his ambition ahead of Alabamians.”

The remarks contained in a news release Tuesday mark the campaign’s first direct attack against the former chief justice. The two are competing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat in a Republican runoff election next month.

Among other things, Strange’s campaign accused Moore of giving raises to high-ranking assistants when the court system faced financial problems and layoffs. Strange called himself “President Trump’s conservative fighter.”

Moore, who was twice removed from chief justice duties, led Strange by 25,000 votes in the August primary.

A Moore spokesman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

