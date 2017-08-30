Stormy Through Friday

by Shane Butler

Our rainy and active weather pattern continues through the rest of the work week. Gulf moisture will be pulled into the region around the circulation of T.S. Harvey. Harvey will be weakening but heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible as the system tracks northeastward. Around here the threat for strong to severe storms will be greatest this evening and again on Thursday. Some storms will be rotating and capable of producing a brief tornado. Already rainfall from this system has reached over an inch an a half in some spots and there’s plenty more on the way. Looks like we start drying out some Friday and mainly dry over the upcoming holiday weekend.