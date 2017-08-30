Teen Battling Cancer Returns Home From Treatment In Houston

by Jalea Brooks

You may remember Jackson Conway, the 14-year-old boy from Evergreen, who was diagnosed with cancer. Alabama News Network has been following his journey to beat cancer since his community rallied to give him a warm send off.

Jackson has been undergoing treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma Cancer at M.D. Anderson in Houston. He and his family were there when hurricane Harvey blew through, and now back in Evergreen for a little while.

His mom Kristy says that even as she and her husband were worried about the storm brewing outside Jackson remained faithful. She explains “Jackson looked at us and he said just as calm as he could be he said “why are y’all worried about the storm? God has helped me through cancer up to this point, so he’s going to take care of us through the storm” so even through the storm Harvey, and this storm called cancer, we know that god is going to take care of all of it”.

As for her son’s treatment, she says that in 3 months they are hopeful that Jackson will be Cancer free. You can follow the TeamJackson Facebook page, for more updates.