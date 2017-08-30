Wet Days Ahead, Drier Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Widespread rain is in the forecast across all of our state today and tomorrow with rain amounts of 1-3 inches for most locations while totals of 3-6 inches are possible near the Gulf Coast. An addition to the threat of heavy rain, we have a low end tornado threat both today and Thursday, especially over the western half of the state. A few rotating thunderstorms are possible in the spiral bands rotating around Harvey; an isolated tornado or two is certainly possible. Tornadoes in situations like this tend to be short-lived, making it very hard to provide timely warnings. Just be aware of the possibility and we will keep a close eye on radar.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The computer weather models show dry air will surge into Alabama and much of the Deep South during the day Friday, setting up some pretty decent weather for much of the long holiday weekend. We will now forecast a partly to mostly sunny sky for the much of the state Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with highs in the mid 80s. The chance of a shower looks very, very low and should be confined to southern sections of the state.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: There is a chance the rain will be over by the high school games Friday night, but these chances look to be decreasing with the drier air set to settle into the state. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the games.

Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC Montgomery); the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, it now looks like the weather will be dry Saturday and Saturday night… temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30p CT kickoff)… we now project a mostly fair sky… the kickoff temperature will be near 80 degrees, falling into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

Have a great day and stay dry!

Ryan