Alabama State Hornets Ready to Host Tuskegee Golden Tigers For The First Time In Years

by Jalea Brooks

This weekend marks the return of the showdown between the ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers. The highly anticipated rivalry that was once a Thanksgiving day tradition, is now the Labor Day Football Classic.

ASU students are excited to host Tuskegee in their football stadium for the first time since 2012.

Malisa, a freshman at ASU says “I think everybody is just really excited, I know they are really looking forward to the game, I know the tickets are already sold out so i’m pretty sure the stadium is going to be packed”.

“I really want to see the band go head to head, with the Tuskegee band because I know we have the best band in the land so I can’t wait to see how that goes” says fellow student De’ara Collins.

Alabama State has planned activities for students, alumni, family and friends this weekend, including a concert featuring R&B artist Keith Sweat. Click here for a full list of Labor Day Classic events.