Biscuits Tie Third Best Record in Team History with 8-4 Win Over BayBears

by Rashad Snell

Justin Williams homered three times and drove in six runs, and Jose Mujica (13-8) earned his 13th win of the year, as the Biscuits (76-59) defeated the Mobile BayBears (63-71), by a score of 8-4, on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. It was Montgomery’s 76th win of the year tying last year’s team for the third most in Biscuits history, and it earned them a 3-2 series victory over the BayBears

Mujica, who was making his 25th start of the year, pitched well, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out four to earn his 13th win of the season. With the victory, Mujica passed Taylor Guerrieri (2016), and Victor Mateo (2014), for the second most wins in Biscuits single-season history. Mobile opened up the scoring in the top of the second, thanks to a solo-shot from Jose Briceno to take an early 1-0 advantage over the Biscuits.

Williams then gave Montgomery the edge in the bottom half, scorching a two-run opposite-field blast over the left field wall to put the Butter and Blue up, 2-1. A RBI-double by Tim Arakawa in the fourth squared it at two, but Williams wasn’t quite finished yet. After Dalton walked for the second time, the Houma native rocked another two-run shot, this time to deep right center, and his teammate Andrew Velazquez followed with a solo-shot of his own a few hitters later to make it 5-2.

But in the sixth, Mobile added a run, and then in the seventh Montgomery put it away for good with another two-run Moonshot from Williams, his third of the night. The left-handed hitter became just the first Biscuit to homer three times in a game since former Biscuit Tyler Goeddel, did it back on July 30, 2015, in a game against the Tennessee Smokies.

Williams would finish an impressive 3-5 on the night with six-runs batted in. It was the first time he had driven in that many runs since July 26, 2016, in a game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Louisianan has now done it twice in his career and both have been accomplished at Riverwalk Stadium.

Relievers Kyle Bird, Johnny Venters, and Ian Gibaut combined to go 3.1 innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out four to secure an 8-4 victory.

After making history in a few ways in tonight’s game, the Biscuits will head to Chattanooga for a five-game set to end the regular season, and will look to start the series off right, when Edwin Fierro (6-3) takes on Zack Littell (4-0) on Thursday night at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 PM Eastern Time.