Dry & Warmer Pattern

by Shane Butler

Harvey has departed off to our north and now it’s time to dry out and warm up. High pressure will move back over the region and this put us back into sunny and dry weather pattern. The air will be dry and that will make it feel comfortable in the mornings and warm in the afternoon. Temps will start out in the 60s and warm into the upper 80s to around 90 through early next week. Our next rain maker will move toward the area Tuesday. A few showers and t-storms will be possible but a better chance for rain comes Wednesday. Looks like a cold front will move through kicking off showers/t-storms and then allowing cooler air to spill in behind the boundary. This should set us up for more nice and mild weather conditions late next week.