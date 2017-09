Early Morning Apartment Fire Under Investigation

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in the 4700 block of South Court Street.

Officials say the fire was on the first floor of a two story apartment complex. They say it started in the kitchen and was extinguished without spreading to the second floor.

One family was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely.

Officials say the apartment sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.