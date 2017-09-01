Female Juvenile Charged with Calling in Bomb Threat

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police has charged a juvenile female with Terrorist Threats in reference to a bomb threat that occurred yesterday at Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery.

The threat was called in to the office and the school was evacuated out of caution. MPD conducted a search of the building, nothing was located and there were no injuries. Further investigation identified a female student as the caller.

The juvenile female was taken into custody today and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.