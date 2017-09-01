High School Football Scores: Sept. 1, 2017
Lace Up Week Two
AHSAA Scoreboard
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City 62, Fairfield 0
Fairhope 28, Foley 20
Hoover 42, Meridian, MS 7
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 14
Jeff Davis 23, Carver-Montgomery 12
Lee-Montgomery 28, Park Crossing 17
McGill-Toolen Catholic 15, Davidson 6
Mountain Brook 41, Helena 0
Murphy 42, Alma Bryant 14
Oak Mountain 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27
Prattville 24, Stanhope Elmore 0
Spain Park 40, Muscle Shoals 7
Class 6A
Albertville 41, Arab 14
Auburn 17, Opelika 13
Austin 41, Bob Jones 14
Blount 42, Robertsdale 0
Clay-Chalkville 43, Bessemer City 20
Cullman 24, North Jackson 15
Dothan 22, Smiths Station 0
Fort Payne 34, Scottsboro 14
Hartselle 40, Lawrence County 0
Homewood 6, Vestavia Hills 0
Jasper 35, Hueytown 7
John Carroll Catholic 27, Hayden 12
McAdory 34, Dallas County 0
Oxford 41, Gadsden City 13
Pelham 30, Mortimer Jordan 15
Pell City 56, Childersburg 26
Pinson Valley 35, Ramsay 14
Russell County 16, Valley 6
Selma 52, Southside-Selma 6
Shades Valley 38, Center Point 20
Sidney Lanier 54, Sumter Central 0
Wetumpka 48, Eufaula 24
Class 5A
Briarwood Christian 19, Chelsea 7
Carroll 39, Daleville 0
Corner 34, South Lamar 14
Curry 28, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Demopolis 34, Greensboro 0
Fairview 42, East Lawrence 7
Faith Acaemy 34, Bayside Academy 6
Good Hope 41, Vinemont 0
Greenville 34, Beauregard 31
Guntersville 35, Oneonta 6
Headland 14, Houston Academy 13
Jackson 40, Clarke County 26
Lee-Huntsville 24, Grissom 23
Marbury 31, Holtville 21
Pleasant Grove 47, Cordova 6
Shelby County 51, Holt 8
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, St. Stanislaus, MS 6
Wenonah 39, Midfield 12
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Elmore County 21
Andalusia 31, Trinity Presbyterian 14
Dadeville 14, Reeltown 10
Dale County 34, GW Long 0
Dora 40, Carbon Hill 6
Escambia County 8, Wilcox Central 0
Haleyville 54, Winston County 20
Leeds 45, Cleburne County 28
Madison County 24, Etowah 8
Montgomery Catholic 54, Prattville Christian 25
Randolph 52, New Hope 12
Rogers 20, Lauderdale County 18
Saint James 30, Montgomery Academy 6
Tallassee 28, W.S. Neal 13
Thomasville 36, Sweet Water 15
UMS-Wright 27, Charles Henderson 22
Wilson 42, West Point 24
Class 3A
Flomaton 53, Billingsley 20
Fultondale 35, Tarrant 6
Geneva 27, McKenzie 14
Glencoe 28, Westbrook Christian 27
Holly Pond 34, Brindlee Mountain 18
Ider 39, Valley Head 16
Oakman 40, Lamar County 14
Ohatchee 33, White Plains 14
Pike County 25, Elba 24
Plainview 35, Sand Rock 21
Pleasant Valley 37, Gaston 6
Providence Christian 35, Samson 25
Randolph County 48, Barbour County 0
Slocomb 6, Rehobeth 0
Sylvania 27, Sardis 21
T.R. Miller 54, Opp 0
Weaver 47, BB Comer 16
West Morgan 47, Priceville 6
Wicksburg 41, Geneva County 9
Class 2A
Cleveland 49, Southeastern 13 (Tuesday)
Cold Springs 13, Berry 7
Cottonwood 46, Red Level 8
Fyffe 33, Geraldine 0
Goshen 28, Ariton 10
Lanett 21, Notasulga 6
Luverne 58, Highland Home 26
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 7
Washington County 25, Millry 0
West End 21, Susan Moore 19
Class 1A
Addison 40, Hanceville 6
Brantley 51, Straughn 6
Collinwood, TN 42, Shoals Christian 22
Georgiana 41, New Brockton 6
Houston County 44, Zion Chapel 0
Isabella 54, Verbena 6
Kinston 34, J.F. Shields 28
Lynn 21, Waterloo 6
Marengo 60, Choctaw County 0
Meek 30, Hubbertville 13
Pleasant Home 27, Fruitdale 0
Wadley 47, Woodland 7