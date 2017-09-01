Selma City Councilman Hosts Outdoor Praise Party

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s going to be a party on the streets of downtown Selma Friday night.

And it has nothing to do with the big game between Selma High and Southside.

City Councilman Sam Randolph is hosting his annual outdoor gospel extravaganza on the corner of Alabama Avenue and Washington Street.

“This a club area. So, we gone have a club party but we’re just going to be partying for Jesus,” said Randolph.

The Ten O’Clock Praise Party features performances from choirs, praise teams, gospel groups and soloists from all over town.

Randolph says the event also promotes non-violence.

The event is open and free to the public.