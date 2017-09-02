Alabama and Auburn Fans Watch Season Openers

by Danielle Wallace

It was a packed house at Baumhowers in Montgomery, with fans watching closely as their teams took the field.

Alabama fans are predicting another good season.

“I’ve been waiting for this since January. I believe Alabama -I hate to say it. I believe Alabama is going to do it again,” says Justin Brooks.

The Crimson Tide finished the 2016 season 14-1. But lost the national championship game.

“I’m a little uncertain as to what I’m going to see this year. We’ve got a defense that I haven’t seen. We’ve got an offense that I’ve seen but haven’t been on all cylinders,” says Antonio Holley.

But fans are optimistic as the tide takes on Florida State.

“We are talking about the University of Alabama-great athletes, great coaches so I hope to see what I’ve seen in the past and that’s great football,” says Holley.

Auburn fans have high expectations as well as auburn takes on Georgia Southern.

“I expect them to have a very good year. Our defense was very good last year and with the addition of some good offense I think we have a chance of running the table,” says Rodney Mitchell.

“I’m very excited right now. With the new offensive coordinator we have in – Chip Lindsey. I’m ready to see the emergence of Jerry Stedam -to see what he can do to help his offense grow. I think the defense will be really good again,” says Brandon Scott.

The fans say it is great to see what their favorite players and first time players perform.

“I’m pretty excited about the season. It should be fun to watch. You know-you get to learn some new players and see how good they are,” says Daniel Sloan.