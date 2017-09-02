Gov. Kay Ivey Issues Emergency Declaration

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency to prevent price gouging in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Ivey on Friday amended a previously issued emergency declaration to put people and companies “on notice” that price gouging is illegal.

Alabama’s price gouging law comes into effect when the governor has declared a state of emergency, and it prohibits the “unconscionable pricing” of items for sale or rent.

The declaration noted the disruption of oil production in Texas and Louisiana will naturally push gas prices upward. However, Ivey said that does not justify the imposition of unconscionable prices.

Ivey on Aug. 30 issued an emergency declaration to temporarily lift restrictions on the number of hours that truck drivers delivering fuel can work, hoping to prevent shortages in the state.

