Troy Fans Kick Off Football Season

by Danielle Wallace

The Troy Trojans kicked off the football season against Boise State, Saturday afternoon.

The game is an away game at Boise State in Idaho. But Troy fans gathered for a watch party at Santa Fe restaurant in Troy, to watch the game on ESPN-U.

Last season the Trojans were 10 and 3. Trojan fans say they are confident the team and coaches will produce a winning season this year and bring a the sun belt championship home to Troy.

“I’m really expecting our Trojans to build on their success from last year. We have a great coaching staff. We have a wonderful head coach and the guys on this team are great,” says Anita Griffin.

“I think Coach Brown is going to take us into at least a 10 win season and he may do better than that,” says Larry Richardson.

The Trojans’ home opener will be against Alabama State next weekend.