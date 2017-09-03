Alabama State University’s Jazz Festival Kicks Off

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama State University’s Nat King Cole Society Jazz festival kicked off Sunday afternoon.

Several artists were set to be featured in the festival, including flutist Kim Scott and Lindsey Webster. The festival is an annual event that showcases Alabama State University’s public radio station, WVAS-FM.

“We renamed it to honor the birth city of Nat King Cole and making sure that we know only incorporate some of his sound but also other jazz and blues artists as well,” says Zillaah Fluker, Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

Coordinators say the festival ends at 9 pm.