Another Taste of Fall Ahead!

by Ben Lang

Another mild night ahead with lower humidity as we continue the long labor day weekend. Similar low temperatures to what we saw early Sunday morning. Look for lows to range from the lower 60s north to upper 60s in south Alabama. No rain expected tonight under clear skies. Labor day is shaping up to be pretty nice. A few isolated showers may try to sneak into south Alabama Monday afternoon along a sea breeze front, but otherwise we are looking at a mostly sunny day, with highs reaching the lower 90s.

A rather strong early September cold front will make a run at us this week. On Tuesday, showers and storms will increase in coverage as the front pushes into northwest Alabama by the evening. Coverage and rain totals are expected to be low. Some rain may continue through the overnight and through part of the day Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, conditions should be quickly drying back out, as some cool air filters in behind the front. High temperatures Wednesday may not make it out of the seventies. Wednesday night low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Looks mild, dry, and sunny through the end of the week and weekend with highs a touch warmer in the mid 80s.

Hurricane Irma’s exact impacts to the U.S. are still unknown. Per the latest advisory, hurricane watches are in effect for the northern islands of the lesser Antilles. Models as well as the official forecast track from the NHC have gradually trended southward, and a U.S. landfall of Irma is still very possible. However, Irma may also re-curve out to sea, and bring the southeast coast nothing more than some gusty winds and rough seas. Time will tell, but we should have a better idea of where Irma will end up a little later this week.