College Football Fans React to Season-Openers

by Danielle Wallace

From Alabama to Auburn to Tuskegee and Alabama State – Those were just a few teams fans were rooting for Saturday. Rivalry was renewed between Tuskegee and Alabama State.

“This year it’s been labeled as the labor day classic and it’s just good to get that rivalry back after four years. So we’re 2 and 0 in that stadium now. It was really good. It was a good atmosphere. Everyone had great fun,” says Trey Raines.

Tuskegee took the victory. One Alabama State fan says there’s more to the game than just winning.

“I know Tuskegee won and I guess you see this shirt that says Alabama state basketball but still the comradery between the two schools-there’s always that competitive edge and competitive nature but if you look around last night in Montgomery that’s what the game is all about-bringing people together,” says Jadone Roper.

Auburn’s win against Georgia Southern has fans hoping for a perfect season.

“Auburn won yesterday and I’m glad. Alabama won as well, really I just want auburn to end up winning the iron bowl because alabama always wins. So, I’m going for the underdog,” says Des Harris.

As for Alabama, the Tide’s 24 to 7 win over Florida State continued Nick Saban’s string of season openers.

“It was a good game. It started off rather slow but it’s understandable because they lost quite a few elements this past draft year,” says Felix Monroe Jr.

“I was overall impressed with the victory. I was not overall impressed with the offensive play,” says Ken Deloach.

Fans say it’s only the beginning of the season and anything could happen.

“I think there’s a lot of new faces on the Alabama team and they really have to get a new chemistry in order to be more successful,” says Deloach.

Alabama will host Fresno State and Colorado State for their next two games as the auburn tigers travel to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the defending national champions this coming Saturday.