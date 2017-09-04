Biscuits Fall 2-1, Swept by Lookouts

The Biscuits (76-64) lost their regular season finale to the Chattanooga Lookouts (91-49) on Monday afternoon at AT&T Field, 2-1, and were swept by their North Division rivals for the second time this season, finishing with an overall record of 5-20 against their opponents. The Biscuits (76-64) lost their regular season finale to the Chattanooga Lookouts (91-49)afternoon at AT&T Field, 2-1, and were swept by their North Division rivals for the second time this season, finishing with an overall record of 5-20 against their opponents.

Benton Moss (4-5) got the start for the Butter and Blue and had to work through some traffic in the bottom of the first, issuing a bases-loaded walk to Max Murphy that put the Lookouts up, 1-0. Moss would still tie a season-high with seven strikeouts, but surrendered a solo home run to Andy Wilkins in the fourth to make it a 2-0 game.

The Biscuits were held scoreless through the first five innings by spot starter Ryan Eades (4-3), who allowed just three hits and one walk with one strikeout in the victory. Randy Rosario would enter for Eades in the sixth, and Joe McCarthy would crush his seventh round-tripper of the year off the lefty to cut the deficit to one.

But Rosario worked a scoreless seventh, and Keaton Steele a scoreless eighth and ninth, as the Lookouts clinched their 91st win of the year, the most in team history, while the Biscuits finished with a 76-64 record for the second-straight year.