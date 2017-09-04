Escaped State Inmate Recaptured in Decatur

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say an Alabama inmate assigned to a work release program faces new charges after he walked away from a job site.

Reports say 28-year-old Brian O’Neal Williams was recaptured without incident Sunday afternoon at a hotel in Decatur. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Williams tried to escape Saturday when he left his designated job site.

Williams is serving a five-year sentenced for first-degree theft. He was convicted of the charge last year in Morgan County.

Corrections officials said Williams had been assigned to the Decatur Work Release Center.

