Montevallo Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Montevallo man.

Mario Contreras, 31, was killed when the 2000 Ford Expedition he was driving went into the median before striking a guardrail and overturning. Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred September 3 at 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 218 mile marker, just over a mile south of Jemison.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.