Auburn Backfield Shorthanded after Injury Woes

by Rashad Snell

Auburn’s backfield might be short-handed for the second straight game.

Coach Gus Malzahn says he’s “hopeful” that tailback Kerryon Johnson will return for Saturday night’s visit to Clemson, but noted that Johnson didn’t practice Sunday. The good news for Auburn: Kamryn Pettway returns after being suspended for undisclosed reasons in the opener against Georgia Southern.

It didn’t matter much in that 41-7 victory, but the Tigers would love to have both their top offensive weapons healthy against the defending national champions.

Malzahn suspended Pettway, wide receiver Kyle Davis and backup quarterback Sean White for that game. White remains out against Clemson but the other two return.

Pettway was the surprise star of Auburn’s offense last season. He ran for 1,224 yards in 10 games.

