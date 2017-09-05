Cleanup Underway at Mt. Vernon Mill in Tallassee

by Andrew James

Cleanup efforts are underway at the Mount Vernon Mill in Tallassee, which caught fire in May 2016.

Many people remember the night the mill burnt down and say it was a very big part of the city.

“The mill was something that…it involved every part of this community,” explained Kimberly Stackhouse.

Lately Stackhouse says she’s been impressed with the progress made in cleaning up the mill, but it’s something that Mayor Johnny Hammock says will take some time.

Hammock says some of the debris from the fire has already been moved from the site, but many of the buildings will come down at a later date. The city hopes to expand their nearby water filtration plant to the site when it’s clear. Hammock says the owners have not decided what they’ll do with the remaining land.

“There’s really not any answers at this point, we might not ever know but I hope we do,” shared Hammock.

Questions still remain about what caused the fire. So far, investigators have focused on a vehicle of interest seen near the mill the night of the fire. Now the owners are once again looking to increase the reward in hopes that someone will come forward with new information.

“Thomas Hudson is wanting to up his part of the reward along with the state and CrimeStoppers to make it to make it a total of a $25,000 reward,” shared Hammock.

The cleanup process is expected to take anywhere between 18 and 24 months.

If you have any information about what caused the fire you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.